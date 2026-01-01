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When agents become the customer
When agents become the customer

When agents become the customer

September 16, Amsterdam
Events and Conferences Back

What retail and travel leaders must build now

 

Commerce is shifting from human browsing to delegated, autonomous buying. By 2030, up to 25% of e-commerce will flow through AI agents, yet today’s checkout flows remain built strictly for human clicks. When a machine tries to transact, the journey breaks, trapping retailers in endless AI pilots.

Join Thoughtworks for an exclusive, private roundtable dinner bringing together an intimate group of senior digital, tech and payment leaders from Europe’s premier retail, travel and marketplace ecosystems.

 

We will explore:

 

  • The customer shift: How agentic buying reshapes discovery, brand channels, and customer loyalty.

  • Agentic payments: How AI agents will initiate, authorize, and complete transactions autonomously.

  • Core infrastructure: Solving for identity, authentication, fraud prevention, and orchestration.

  • Production reality: Scaling from isolated AI pilots to secure, revenue-generating core systems.

     

Key highlights:

 

  • Live autonomous shopper demo: A practical look at rebuilding core systems for agentic commerce.

  • Peer-led discussion: Chatham House rules. No slides, no pitches, no broadcast.

Agenda

September 16, 2026

6 PM - 6:30 PM

Welcome & arrivals

Join us for arrivals and refreshments. Connect with your peers before the discussion begins.

6:30 PM - 9 PM

Coming soon

Full agenda, final speakers and topics will be released shortly.

Speakers

Alla Gancz

Alla Gancz

Global Head of Payments, Thoughtworks

Julian Wraith

Julian Wraith

Solutions Architecture Leader - Benelux, AWS

Mattia Zanella

Mattia Zanella

Head of ISV Partnerships EMEA, Adyen

Paul Asiimwe

Paul Asiimwe

Payments Lead, Uber

Request an invitation

These sessions are subject to acceptance and capped to ensure high-quality peer interaction.

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