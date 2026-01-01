How data-driven storytelling helps you find the product ideas your audience will love

For media, sports and entertainment organizations, the audience isn’t just important—it’s everything. They influence revenue, shape communities, and drive sustainable growth. But not all audiences are equal. Actively engaged fans—those who watch longer, respond faster, and grow your audience organically—are the true game-changers. How do you uncover what truly motivates these valuable fans? Quantitative data alone isn’t enough.

In this talk, Tim Parmee, CX and Product Strategist at Thoughtworks, will share a holistic approach to customer research and product insights. By blending high-volume data strategies with human-centered service design and storytelling, Tim reveals how dynamic, evolving insights can empower product teams to make smarter decisions, track the right metrics, and craft experiences that captivate your audience and keep your fans coming back for more.