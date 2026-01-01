How data-driven storytelling helps you find the product ideas your audience will love

For media, sports and entertainment organizations, the audience isn’t just important—it’s everything. They influence revenue, shape communities, and drive sustainable growth. But not all audiences are equal. Actively engaged fans—those who watch longer, respond faster, and grow your audience organically—are the true game-changers. How do you uncover what truly motivates these valuable fans? Quantitative data alone isn’t enough.
In this talk, Tim Parmee, CX and Product Strategist at Thoughtworks, will share a holistic approach to customer research and product insights. By blending high-volume data strategies with human-centered service design and storytelling, Tim reveals how dynamic, evolving insights can empower product teams to make smarter decisions, track the right metrics, and craft experiences that captivate your audience and keep your fans coming back for more.
Speaker
Tim ParmeeCX and Product Strategist at Thoughtworks
With 25 years professional experience designing and delivering innovative digital experiences, Tim brings a platform-agnostic approach to understanding and meeting customer challenges. Tim aims to foster a creative and collaborative environment in his work, calling on his experience in design, research, product strategy, and organisational transformation. By focusing on human needs, societal outcomes and the value of design, Tim’s goal is to make accessibility, tech equity and ethical data practices as much a part of the design discussion as the interface itself.
Unlock the full potential of your fans
What separates a loyal fan from a passive spectator? It’s their level of engagement.
Engaged fans do more than consume your content; they boost revenue, amplify your brand, and fuel long-term growth. How deeply are your fans engaged?
Our new ebook, "Unlock the Full Potential of Your Fans," reveals how a hybrid CX approach can help you create the products and experiences your fans will love.