Are your platform investments being viewed as a cost center or a value driver?

In an era of tightening budgets and increased scrutiny, engineering leaders face a critical challenge: articulating the tangible ROI of internal platforms to executive stakeholders. While the technical benefits of a robust platform are clear to those building it, translating that into the language of the boardroom — growth, efficiency and risk mitigation — requires a strategic shift in narrative.

Join Thoughtworks’ experts for an interactive virtual clinic designed specifically for senior engineering leaders. We will move beyond traditional "speed" metrics to explore how platforms function as core value enablers for the enterprise.

This online session is a toolkit for change. We will provide the frameworks you need to reframe your engineering investments and demonstrate how platform maturity directly impacts the bottom line.