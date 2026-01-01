Are your platform investments being viewed as a cost center or a value driver?
In an era of tightening budgets and increased scrutiny, engineering leaders face a critical challenge: articulating the tangible ROI of internal platforms to executive stakeholders. While the technical benefits of a robust platform are clear to those building it, translating that into the language of the boardroom — growth, efficiency and risk mitigation — requires a strategic shift in narrative.
Join Thoughtworks’ experts for an interactive virtual clinic designed specifically for senior engineering leaders. We will move beyond traditional "speed" metrics to explore how platforms function as core value enablers for the enterprise.
This online session is a toolkit for change. We will provide the frameworks you need to reframe your engineering investments and demonstrate how platform maturity directly impacts the bottom line.
During this clinic, we will cover:
Reframing the narrative
Learn how to shift the executive perception of platforms from infrastructure maintenance to business value accelerators.
The metrics that matter
A deep dive into flow efficiency and cost of delay — the two critical metrics that bridge the gap between engineering output and business outcomes.
Executive storytelling
Strategies to effectively communicate complex engineering initiatives to CFOs and other executive leaders.
Platform as a product
Why treating your platform as a value-driven product is the key to sustainable ROI.
Session format
30-minute expert briefing: A focused session led by Thoughtworks specialists on the current landscape of engineering ROI.
30-minute interactive Q&A: An open floor to discuss your specific challenges and pressure-test ROI arguments with our experts.
Register for the ROI clinic
May 13, 4pm BST
Online
Complete the form below.