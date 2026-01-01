The Future of Software Engineering Retreat series comes to the HimalayasTaj Rishikesh | Dec. 7-9, 2026
Martin Fowler and Thoughtworks are bringing their ongoing conversation about the future of software engineering to India in December.
After two successful events in Utah and Switzerland, a third event will build on the issues, ideas and provocations that have emerged throughout 2026. Not only will it bring an exciting year to a close, it also provides an opportunity to look ahead to the developments and challenges that lay ahead in 2027.
Designed to once again bring together industry leaders, software engineering experts and others thinking about the transformations the technology industry is currently undergoing, the event will be run as an unconference, which means the agenda will be solely shaped by attendees and what they want to discuss.
Why you should join us
Meet influential figures from across the technology and software industry.
Discuss the issues and ideas with honesty and frankness under Chatham House Rules.
Discover how AI is actually shaping software engineering on the group.
Help set the industry’s priorities and agenda for 2027.
A collaborative event designed for deep discussion
Like our events in Utah and Switzerland, this will be a highly participatory gathering built around 1.5 days of focused exploration and discussion. It's will be run as an unconference.
There will be no keynotes, no staged content and no performance. This is intended as an event that provides opportunities to discuss, debate and learn from peers who are shaping the future of the craft.
Collaborative, facilitated discussions.
Small-group breakouts.
Experiences shared openly about what’s working and what isn’t.
Space for critique, reflection and cross-disciplinary thinking.
The setting: Taj Rishikesh, India
A setting designed for conversations that matter.
The retreat will take place at Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, nestled in the Himalayan foothills along the banks of the Ganges.
Surrounded by mountains, forests and the flowing river, the resort offers a secluded setting away from the pace of everyday work — creating space for thoughtful conversations, fresh perspectives, and meaningful connections.
Guests will be able to experience the natural surroundings, unwind by the river and enjoy the hospitality of the resort alongside the retreat programme.
The retreat experience, including travel, accommodation, programming, and shared meals, will be fully hosted by Thoughtworks. Further information about travel and accommodation arrangements will be shared following registration.
Agenda
Monday, 7 December
Arrivals and welcome.
- Afternoon: Guest arrivals and check-in
- 6:00–10:00 PM: Welcome reception and dinner at Taj Rishikesh
Tuesday, 8 December
Unconference sessions.
- 8:00 AM–4:15 PM: Collaborative agenda-building, participant-led breakout discussions, and reflections.
- 6:30–9:00 PM: Evening social experience and dinner (details to be announced).
Wednesday, 9 December
Unconference sessions and closing reflections.
- 8:00 AM–12:30 PM: Participant-led breakout discussions, shared reflections, and closing conversations.
- Afternoon departures.
Register for the event
The Future of Software Development Retreat is an invitation-only gathering of select group of technology leaders, software engineering practitioners and researchers. If you would like to accept our invite and attend please register below.