The Future of Software Engineering Retreat series comes to the Himalayas Taj Rishikesh | Dec. 7-9, 2026

Martin Fowler and Thoughtworks are bringing their ongoing conversation about the future of software engineering to India in December.

After two successful events in Utah and Switzerland, a third event will build on the issues, ideas and provocations that have emerged throughout 2026. Not only will it bring an exciting year to a close, it also provides an opportunity to look ahead to the developments and challenges that lay ahead in 2027.

Designed to once again bring together industry leaders, software engineering experts and others thinking about the transformations the technology industry is currently undergoing, the event will be run as an unconference, which means the agenda will be solely shaped by attendees and what they want to discuss.