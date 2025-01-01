Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Contact us
What we do Back

Digital Transformation and Operations

 

What does it take for business to thrive in the digital era? We do it with a formula that puts organizational evolution at the forefront. ﻿﻿It involves aligning around customer outcomes, and enabling people. Developing a pragmatic execution plan, and streamlining processes. Focusing investments, and delivering value faster.

 

﻿﻿The impact? An evolutionary organization that can face ongoing market disruptions head-on, seize new opportunities as they emerge, and capitalize on technology to accelerate growth.

Organizations are challenged to transform to adapt and grow in the face of continuous disruption. Modern digital businesses have an advantage: they have learned to adapt, but must keep evolving their processes, people, and technology to continuously innovate and compete.

How we can help you?

Delivery transformation

Build a high-performing agile software delivery capability by evolving your skills, practices, structures and team cultures.

Technology strategy

Enable your business strategy and deliver new capabilities with a defined technology roadmap and aligned investments.

More on technology strategy

Digital fluency

Create sustainable business transformation by clarifying your digital aspiration and strategic outcomes.

Digital Fluency Model

Organization transformation

Accelerate growth by transforming your organization's culture, operating model and ways of working.

Organization transformation

Value-driven portfolio management

Create organizational visibility and transparency to better measure your progress through alignment of investments and strategic outcomes.

Executive advisory services

Drive transformation with transparent leadership practices that help you to navigate ambiguity.

Digital foundations training

Improve your organizational capabilities with agile and modern digital business practices.

Digital talent strategy

Execute on strategic digital initiatives by developing, engaging, and retaining high-performing talent.

Decorative image. Purple and light purple tones
Publication
Becoming a modern digital business

Modern digital businesses are defined by the capacity to anticipate and embrace change, rather than adapt to it after the fact. They remove areas of internal friction to support more seamless ways of working, and harness technology to identify and seize on new business opportunities. In this issue of Perspectives we break down the blocks from which modern digital businesses are built.

Read the full article

Customer outcomes. ﻿Pragmatic execution. ﻿Accelerated value.

 

  • We bring together your entire organization to help you create a holistic vision for transformation. 

  • We help you navigate your own digital path by building on our experience working across multiple business and technology domains, and different geographies and work cultures worldwide. 

  • We use our Digital Fluency Model to help you understand your aspirations, readiness and capabilities.

  • We work with you to create a pragmatic roadmap that enables you to deliver value faster.

Client stories

View less
One of the real benefits of engaging with Thoughtworks was they didn't treat us like a customer - they really worked with us like a partner. That really meant we got a much better outcome in a much quicker time.
Campbell Smyth
CEO, Bluestone

Recommended content

View less

Our leaders

David Robinson

David Robinson

Digital Transformation

Partner

Meet David
Kathy Gettelfinger

Kathy Gettelfinger

Digital Transformation Partner

Meet Kathy

Subscribe to receive additional insights

 

Thoughtworks delivers less of those traditional consultancy practices that cause modernization projects to stall or fail and more of the unique Thoughtworks approaches that empower our clients with resilience, agility, and scale. Stay up-to-date with our latest insights, events and conversations.

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!