Yixiong Jiang Lead Consultant, Software Engineering

I am a technology consultant at Thoughtworks with over six years of experience in software engineering and technical delivery, particularly in financial services and digital transformation. With a background in both software development and product management, I am passionate about bridging technology and business to solve meaningful problems.

My current focus is on AI-First Software Development (AIFSD), exploring how AI agents and engineering workflows can transform the way we build software. I am particularly interested in making AI-driven development more effective, reliable and measurable. I initiated and led the development of SpecBench, a collaborative effort to evaluate and improve AI engineering workflows, which won the Thoughtworks AI/works Innovation Hackathon Global Final in 2026.