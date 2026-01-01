Thomas Squeo CTO Americas, Thoughtworks

Thomas Squeo is an executive technology advisor and strategist focused on the business of software, modern platform architecture, and enterprise transformation. Within Thoughtworks’ Technology Advisory practice, Thomas partners with C-suite and technology leaders to translate emerging tech capabilities - from enterprise AI adoption to legacy modernization - into pragmatic, value-driven digital strategies.

A practitioner at heart with experience spanning startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, Thomas bridges high-level business vision with technical execution. His advisory approach centers on building adaptive, human-centered systems that cut through organizational friction and accelerate product innovation. At Thoughtworks, he actively mentors emerging leaders and champions a culture where technologists are encouraged to build an industry-wide platform and shape the future of tech.

Featured perspectives and thought leadership:

Enterprise AI and architecture: An operating system for enterprise AI

Technology trends and strategy: Be brilliant at the basics: Inside Looking Glass