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Customer Experience, Product and Design Back
Rujia Wang

Rujia Wang

Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design
Alumni

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as a Product Strategist in 2015 before moving to China. I have worked with some of the largest organisations in Asia-Pacific on their digital transformation journeys across domains including retail, automotive and financial services. 

 

I am passionate about the impact of technology and human-centered design, and in 2022 I was appointed Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design.

 

I live in Shanghai with my husband and our cat and dog.

 

 

 

 

 

 