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Customer Experience, Product and Design Back
Rujia Wang

Rujia Wang

Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design
Alumni

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as a Product Strategist in 2015 before moving to China. I have worked with some of the largest organisations in Asia-Pacific on their digital transformation journeys across domains including retail, automotive and financial services. 

 

I am passionate about the impact of technology and human-centered design, and in 2022 I was appointed Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design.

 

I live in Shanghai with my husband and our cat and dog.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.