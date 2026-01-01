Rujia Wang Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as a Product Strategist in 2015 before moving to China. I have worked with some of the largest organisations in Asia-Pacific on their digital transformation journeys across domains including retail, automotive and financial services.

I am passionate about the impact of technology and human-centered design, and in 2022 I was appointed Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design.

I live in Shanghai with my husband and our cat and dog.