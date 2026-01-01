Ricardo Piccoli Solutions Architect, Thoughtworks

I am a solutions architect and software engineer with more than 20 years of hands-on experience designing, developing and operating scalable software solutions across various industries. Having written my first lines of code at eight years old, I've built a lifelong passion for software development and distributed systems. My technical background spans a wide range of programming languages and frameworks, with specialization in big data, streaming, web applications, cloud computing, enterprise integration, DevOps and AI and data engineering.



Throughout my career, I've focused on bridging the gap between business strategy and technology execution to deliver high-impact, high-quality solutions. I combine strong technical depth, product and systems thinking with an empowering, supportive leadership style to build high-performing teams, guide digital transformations and bring a holistic, innovative approach to solving complex problems and delivering lasting value.