Kiran Prakash Principal Engineer

Kiran Prakash has over 18 years of experience leading engineering teams that deliver custom software to Thoughtworks' clients — experienced in micro services, platform modernisation strategy, system architecture, devops, data engineering and data strategy.

Avid extreme programming practitioner with expertise in TDD, refactoring, CI/CD and pair programming techniques. As a senior leader in Thoughtworks' Data & AI service line, Kiran helps large, strategic clients leverage data for their business.