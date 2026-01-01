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Kiran Prakash

Kiran Prakash

Principal Engineer

Kiran Prakash has over 18 years of experience leading engineering teams that deliver custom software to Thoughtworks' clients  —  experienced in micro services, platform modernisation strategy, system architecture, devops, data engineering and data strategy.

 

Avid extreme programming practitioner with expertise in TDD, refactoring, CI/CD and pair programming techniques. As a senior leader in Thoughtworks' Data & AI service line, Kiran helps large, strategic clients leverage data for their business. 