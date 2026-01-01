Joshua Sigel Natural Markets Food Group CIO

A recognised strategic and transformational technology leader, and entrepreneur through his hands-on executive leadership innovative approach to business process enablement, and his focus and passion for enhancing customer experience through technology.

Over the past 12 years Josh has held senior technology leadership positions within the retail and consumer products distribution industries. Prior to starting his own consulting firm, Josh was the CIO of Natural Markets Food Group, an operator of retail food and food service stores throughout North America where Josh led the development of one of the most advanced mobile payment, loyalty, in-store kiosk, and online ordering systems in retail food and food service.

Joshua Sigel 在零售和快消品行业拥有12年的资深技术领导经验。在担任北美最大的有机食品超市连锁之一：Natural Markets Food Group的CIO期间，Josh主导了40个不同地区零售门店的转型，推动了在移动支付、顾客忠诚度以及在线下单系统等多层面的技术革新。

在加入NMFG之前，Josh还担任过北美最大的有机食品分销商—United Natural Foods公司IT系统及创新版块VP。他在4年内帮助公司销售额增长了50%以上，从34亿美元增长到65亿美元。2012年，Josh和他的团队创新性地将技术与市场策略相结合，推出了”iUNFI”—食品分销行业第一款，也是最先进的一款手机应用之一，每年处理近10亿的交易。