Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Joshua Sigel

Joshua Sigel

Technology Leader
Alumni

Josh is an internationally-recognised thought leader and innovator in the food technology, retail food, and consumer products distribution industries. With over 15 years of senior level technology and operations leadership experience, Josh has worked with large grocery retailers and distributors leading transformational technology initiatives. Josh is currently the COO of Innit, where he leads the company developing the world’s first platform for the connected kitchen.

 