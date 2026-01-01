John Elliott Chief Technology Officer - Retail at Sainsbury’s Group

John Elliott is Chief Technology Officer - Retail at Sainsbury’s Group. John has spent 18 years in the retail technology industry, working with UK and International brands on some of the largest transformation programmes in retail, in both leadership and consulting positions. John knows how important the right workplace culture is to unlock your full potential. He is passionate about creating inclusive workplaces cultures, an advocate of intersectional approaches to inclusion and a proud LGBT+ and BAME ally.