Chandirasekar Thiagarajan Technical Principal

Chandru is a principal engineer, software architect, and technical leader with more than a decade and a half of experience in platform engineering and retail technology. He is passionate about breaking down complexity and solving practical engineering problems.

He has partnered with diverse global organizations- ranging from luxury fashion brands to large consumer electronics chains- to bridge the gap between complex engineering and business strategy, collaborating closely with executives and engineers to deliver high-impact solutions and platforms.

Chandru regularly shares practical insights from his work, most recently on using AI to reverse engineer legacy systems, and on agentic commerce topics. Outside of his work, he enjoys travel, reading, and contributing to the Stack Overflow community.