Calvin Tennakoon AI and Data Strategy Leader, Americas

As the AI and Data Strategy Leader in the Americas at Thoughtworks, I drive the strategic vision and execution of cutting-edge data platforms and AI solutions that solve complex business challenges for our global clients.



I lead a world-class team of technologists to deliver ethical, scalable and value-driven innovation that transforms how enterprises leverage their data assets for competitive advantage.





Over the past decade in AI and Data Strategy, I've spearheaded $10M+ data transformation initiatives that build leading capabilities across industries. I've scaled high-performing teams across staffing, contracting and delivery, and built and mentored analysts, engineers and strategists to develop and operationalize national AI solutions.





My background combines technical depth with business acumen. I hold a Master's degree in Information Management from the University of Toronto and have contributed to academic research on user security and design.





I'm passionate about leveraging AI to solve real-world problems and create lasting business impact. I thrive on bridging the gap between innovation and execution, turning complex AI concepts into actionable strategies that drive measurable outcomes for the clients and organizations I serve.