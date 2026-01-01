Brigid O'Brien Regional Tech Advisory Service Line Director APAC

Brigid O'Brien's three decades of technology leadership span across Australia, Asia and Europe, from startups and scaleups to multi-country enterprises, and from not-for-profits to banking. Brigid has spent the last decade at global tech and business consultancy Thoughtworks, working alongside Executives and senior leadership teams as they accelerate the pace of change in the evolution of their organisations. She is passionate about modernising organisations, simultaneously promoting both human and technology potential.



Brigid has a highly tuned ability to observe, sense-make, map and engage with common patterns and anti-patterns in the way that organisations operate and evolve.