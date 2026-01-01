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Aditya Sharma

Programme BA

Pronouns: He / Him

 

I am a Programme Business Analyst with 14+ years of experience driving AI-led modernization and large-scale digital programs across Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, and Healthcare. I specialize in translating strategic vision into executable, high-impact technology initiatives that modernize legacy ecosystems and accelerate business outcomes.

 

At Thoughtworks, I lead AI-assisted modernization efforts, leveraging agentic AI frameworks and tools like Copilot to industrialize software delivery, improve productivity, and significantly reduce migration timelines. My expertise spans enterprise SaaS platforms, cloud-native architectures, and AI/ML-driven solutions.

 

I partner closely with senior stakeholders to deliver resilient, data-driven platforms that enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and create sustainable competitive advantage.