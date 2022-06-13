Throughout many parts of the world, Pride parades are light-filled celebrations of our diverse LGBTQIA+ community, but they are also an opportunity to reflect and continue to drive change. Pride began as – and remains – a march in solidarity. Solidarity to overcome societal and legal marginalization. Solidarity to be able to be ourselves. Solidarity to achieve equality for all.

The struggle and battles for fundamental and intersectional LGBTQIA+ rights continue today. It's more important than ever to speak up in solidarity and stand together.

Many regions throughout the world showcase the celebratory aspects of Gay Pride events and the global media runs with them becaused glitter-filled parades with people dancing on top of colorful floats sells.

However, there are many regions—largely throughout the Global South—that can't come anywhere near celebrating and their stories get lost among the festivities from other countries. These are important stories that need to be heard. These are people who continuously fight for equality: flecks of glitter which have never been allowed to sparkle. Our global LGBTQIA+ community and society at large must come together in solidarity so everyone can sparkle in the light of true equality.

This year, we are focusing on how solidarity within, and outside, the LGBTQIA+ community looks around the world. Thoughtworkers from a variety of countries have shared their thoughts on what solidarity means to them in regards to Pride: