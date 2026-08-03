As AI agents move into enterprise workflows, data agents are becoming some of the most business-critical. Every report, recommendation and operational decision depends on their ability to retrieve the right data. Yet while coding and knowledge agents continue to improve rapidly, data agents remain surprisingly unreliable. The reason isn't usually the model. It's that enterprise data carries meaning that exists outside the data itself, and agents have no reliable way to recover it.

A wrong readmission rate

A user typed a routine question into the data agent:

"What's the 30-day readmission rate for our MA members with CHF (Congestive Heart Failure) over the past year?"

The agent produced a number that passed the first user review. However, a clinical reviewer caught the problem days later.

The result had quietly folded Original Medicare members in with the Medicare Advantage ones. In the US a member enrolls in one or the other but never both, and the two populations follow different rules and carry different regulatory weight, so blending them produces a rate that is wrong at the root.

The error went to an AI engineer to troubleshoot. The model hadn't drifted, the prompt was sound and the SQL was valid, it ran cleanly and returned exactly the rows it asked for. The fault sat one step earlier: when the agent resolved "MA members" against the data, the boundary between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare had already conflated. The context it reasoned against was wrong before a single query ran.

So the agent didn't fail because the model drifted. It failed because the context was reconciled carelessly.

One concept, two systems

The member data came from two systems of record, and the two describe Medicare plans differently.

Source 1, Claims DB. Three levels deep, down to HMO and PPO:

Medicare

├── MedicareAdvantage

│ ├── MA_HMO

│ └── MA_PPO

└── OriginalMedicare

├── OM_A

└── OM_B

Source 2, Enrollment. Two levels, and it stops there:

Medicare

├── Advantage

└── Traditional

Each system is internally correct. Both preserve the meaning of Medicare, and both keep Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare apart. But they keep them apart at different depths and under different names, MedicareAdvantage in Claims, Advantage in Enrollment.

It's one shared idea, Medicare, represented two ways. And no one holds both halves of the knowledge: why Claims models it down to HMO and PPO, why Enrollment stops at two levels, which name is authoritative when they meet. That knowledge lived with whoever designed each system, years apart, and was never written down in one place.

The LLM doesn't know that relationship either. Without explicit mappings or business rules connecting the two systems, it falls back on semantic similarity rather than enterprise semantics. "Advantage" and "Medicare Advantage" appear closely related, so merging both hierarchies into a shared parent becomes a plausible interpretation. In doing so, it loses the business distinction neither source system ever needed to encode explicitly: a Medicare Advantage member and an Original Medicare member are mutually exclusive populations.

Can we control it?

A post-mortem found the problem. It took weeks for a clinical reviewer and an AI engineer to close the gap. The real question is whether we have a scalable way to catch this, before it reaches a decision, without an expert reading every result by hand.

To answer that, look at what a data agent actually does. Almost every one runs the same six steps, and each step is a place where we might, in principle, catch an error: