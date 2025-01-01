Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Turning rising expectations into new opportunities for aviation
Turning rising expectations into new opportunities for aviation

Turning rising expectations into new opportunities for aviation

Webinar - April 17th 12pm ET | 1:00pm GMT-3 | 5:00pm GMT+1 - CET
Webinars Back

Aviation is caught in a bind. Two binds, actually.

 

Traveller expectations for joined-up experiences and personalization are rising, while legislation and concerns about appropriate use of data are tightening. Shareholder expectations for profitable growth continue, while operations are constrained by limited airport capacity and aircraft availability.

 

These challenges are also opportunities. Modern loyalty schemes offer travelers attractive value exchange for their data. Better integration from day-of-travel to journey’s end offers more revenue with the same physical infrastructure. But to unlock this bright future, technology and data architecture have to be enablers not brakes

 

 

Key takeaways

 

  • How to be ready for data integration

  • Understand the perspective of industry experts

  • Gain insights from real-world examples and lessons learned from successful data modernization initiatives

Meet your speakers

Chris

Chris Ford

Technology Director Retail, Consumer, Travel and Transportation, Thoughtworks Europe

Rob

Robert Drotar

Domain Specialist for Travel and Transportation - Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks Americas

Register now for the upcoming webinar

Join us in a conversation with industry leaders and learn about what your peers are doing in aviation

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

You might also be interested in...

View less

Unlock the full potential of AI with Thoughtworks

Speak with us