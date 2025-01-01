Turning rising expectations into new opportunities for aviation

Aviation is caught in a bind. Two binds, actually.

Traveller expectations for joined-up experiences and personalization are rising, while legislation and concerns about appropriate use of data are tightening. Shareholder expectations for profitable growth continue, while operations are constrained by limited airport capacity and aircraft availability.

These challenges are also opportunities. Modern loyalty schemes offer travelers attractive value exchange for their data. Better integration from day-of-travel to journey’s end offers more revenue with the same physical infrastructure. But to unlock this bright future, technology and data architecture have to be enablers not brakes