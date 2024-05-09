The old LATAM Pass mobile app had 2 million users in Brazil and was the main channel of traffic to the website. In 2022, the app had a rating of 2.1 in stores. Users accessed the app mainly to search for tickets and view their account information. Due to the old code base, this APP was not modular nor robust and did not allow LATAM Pass to rapidly deliver new products, services and experiences for the customer. On top of that, the actual app had some security vulnerabilities that needed to be addressed.

LATAM Pass is a key part of the business and a key revenue source at LATAM Airlines, it is expected to grow and become even more central in overall airline performance. Aligned with this mandate, LATAM Pass is undergoing a process of redefining its long-term strategy and value proposition and a core part of that is quickly moving towards a strong digital backbone, becoming mobile first and improving customer satisfaction. As part of this objective, the first step in this direction was to replace the existing LATAM Pass app in Brazil and develop and deliver a brand new app in six months.

The solution

The scope of this engagement was to partner up with LATAM and BCG to execute a replacement of the old app, creating a new state-of-the-art scalable MVP app with current functionalities and run it until the end of this first year (2023), while developing new features. Along with the app replacement, the idea was to build a world-class backend, frontend and database for the new app that is modular, based on cutting-edge techniques and technology. After releasing this new app to the Brazil market, we had to put our efforts into discovering what comes next to build better and more innovative functionalities to improve the experience of LATAM Pass clients.

Our biggest challenge was to be able to maintain the go-to-market date proposed at the beginning of our engagement. We executed one month of discovery with an inception on the first month, using the other five months to build a robust mobile platform.