But what if you could break that verification trade-off and harness AI in a way that ensures the work is done properly?

Introducing test-first modernization

We call this approach test-first modernization. It’s a way to apply AI and automation while keeping humans in control. It’s built around a deceptively simple idea:

Use the behavior of the running system as the source of truth.

You select a single component and capture how it behaves in production as shown through the inputs it receives and the outputs it produces. This behavior inherently includes the interactions with other parts of the system and databases, and it effectively becomes the test harness that defines the expected behavior of new code in concrete terms.

Then this is where AI thrives: you can apply the best-performing AI tooling to generate idiomatic, modern code against the specification. It doesn’t have to be right the first time, because if the output fails the safety harness, the failures are just fed back into the process. In other words, you iterate, refine and repeat until it passes the test — which will sometimes take just a few minutes. For larger and more complex workloads, humans can interject at any point to provide the system more feedback to help it converge to the right behavior.

Once you have behavioral parity, you can run it in parallel with the rest of the system. At this point, you can test it for performance equivalency within the running system. Only then do you retire the legacy component with the confidence that nothing has been lost or broken in the transition.

This ability to embed functional verification directly into the code generation process itself decreases the difficulty and risk exposure of what has traditionally been the most difficult yet most rewarding of the R’s.

Why it matters

This test-first approach offers three big advantages:

You get idiomatic, modern code and preserve behavior. Traditional transpilers can create code quickly, but teams end up spending significant time untangling and rewriting that output just to make it usable. Manual rewrites might create better code, but the time and effort it takes is often prohibitive. With test-driven modernization, the code generated just as quickly, but it comes out idiomatic and functionally equivalent.

You save immense amounts of time without sacrificing quality. Humans are never out of the loop, but they don’t have to do the brute-force labor of hand-writing new code. Instead, AI handles the heavy lifting of code generation, using the tests to converge on the exact output expected. Engineers can step in to review, shape and steer the outcomes.

You clean up technical debt as you go. Because the functional tests are generated from actual observed behavior, they only include what’s actually used. That means unused code paths from decades ago, like the code managing the smoking section of airplanes, don’t get replicated. What remains is not just a modernized system, but one that’s easier and faster to understand, maintain and evolve.

Modernization is hard, and every project is different. But test-first modernization breaks the traditional tradeoff between difficulty and quality — and allows you to apply even the most aggressive, AI-powered strategies in a way that makes rewrites safer and faster than ever before.