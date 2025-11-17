Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Beyond platforms and cloud: 

Modernizing data for rapid value creation

Your data doesn’t need another platform.

It needs a purpose.

 

You’ve invested in the cloud and platforms but the returns aren’t there. Too often, efforts sink into “build it and they will come” projects, derailed by silos, weak governance and outdated practices. The outcome: modernization journeys that cost plenty but deliver little.

 

This white paper will help you avoid that.

Inside you'll discover:

How treating data as a product boosts quality, access and cross-domain AI.

 

Why modern platforms, infrastructure and practices turn modernization into a value engine.

Who is already proving it. Gilead, Roche and Bayer - with steps that deliver ROI and prepare you for AI at scale.

About the author

John Spens

Director, Data and AI - North America, Thoughtworks

John is fascinated by the challenges of extracting intelligence from data, and applying that intelligence to create powerful applications that change businesses. He joined Thoughtworks as a Consultant in 2003, and led a number of strategic projects before becoming General Manager for Chicago and New York.

 

In 2012, he led the launch of our data analytics practice in North America, and in 2019 he became Director of Data Strategy, Engineering and Analytics. 

 

New tools won’t help old habits.

See how smarter engineering delivers real value in the cloud.

FAQs

  • Most data modernization efforts stall because organizations focus only on technology. Without prioritizing data quality, interoperability and modern engineering practices, silos persist and your modernization strategy can’t deliver real, continuous value.

  • Treating data as a product means making it high-quality, discoverable and usable across teams. This approach powers better analytics, supports AI-driven decisions and strengthens data governance, turning your data modernization strategy into a value engine.

  • Simply moving to the cloud won’t help if old habits persist. Effective data modernization services pair modern platforms and infrastructure with updated practices to streamline data management, improve data security and maximize ROI from your data tools.

  • Continuous value comes from combining modern platforms, evolving engineering practices and process change into a unified modernization strategy framework. This approach powers ongoing analytics, strengthens governance and builds scalable solutions that future-proof your enterprise.

