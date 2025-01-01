Retail and e-commerce
Spark the extraordinary power of scalable solutions for customer value.
We empower our retail and e-commerce clients to forge strong customer connections, streamline operations and outperform their competitors.
Our end-to-end retail expertise spans large-scale commerce and marketplace transformation, omnichannel merchandising, agile supply chain and logistics, customer loyalty, media, and emerging technologies. We build scalable and evolvable solutions, which drive value and growth for your business.
Spark the extraordinary power of scalable solutions for customer value.
We empower our retail and e-commerce clients to forge strong customer connections, streamline operations and outperform their competitors.
Our end-to-end retail expertise spans large-scale commerce and marketplace transformation, omnichannel merchandising, agile supply chain and logistics, customer loyalty, media, and emerging technologies. We build scalable and evolvable solutions, which drive value and growth for your business.
Ripley is one of the leading retail companies in Chile and Peru. With 4.4 stars and more than 100k downloads in the App Store, the Ripley mobile application provides a seamless shopping experience for smartphone users.
Our industry expertise
Digital commerce
We offer solutions to maximize digital commerce by integrating customer behavior data, advanced personalization, and omnichannel strategies. Our approach focuses on global expansion with reduced operational costs, scalable platforms, and agile methodologies, enabling rapid and secure launches that deliver seamless and personalized shopping experiences.
Supply chain
We offer solutions to maximize digital commerce by integrating customer behavior data, advanced personalization, and omnichannel strategies. Our approach focuses on global expansion with reduced operational costs, scalable platforms, and agile methodologies, enabling rapid and secure launches that deliver seamless and personalized shopping experiences.
Bringing the transformative power of generative AI to retail
Explore how Generative AI revolutionizes retail by empowering teams, streamlining workflows, and maximizing value. Dive into our whitepaper to discover expert strategies for integrating generative AI seamlessly into your own operations.
Thoughtworks acted as a strategic partner that guided us in answering many questions we had, measuring results and researching with clients, so that we could achieve the best result.