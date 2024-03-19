Job searching can be an emotional rollercoaster filled with obstacles that challenge our nerves. From uncertainty about fitting the required profile to a lack of knowledge about the company, to the anxiety of discovering if the corporate culture matches the image projected on social media. The anticipation of an email or call from the recruitment team only adds more pressure, until finally receiving the news that will determine our professional future.

As an Employer Brand professional (and a professional in general), I have also been through some recruitment processes and found it interesting to learn the secrets and insights that recruiters have about it. This is why I interviewed some people from our recruitment team at Thoughtworks LATAM, to get their perspective and suggestions about actions they would like candidates to take more often, as well as behaviors that should be avoided. In this blog, I have listed those that seemed most important and that can help you know what to do, and what not to do, during your job search.