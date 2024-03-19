Job searching can be an emotional rollercoaster filled with obstacles that challenge our nerves. From uncertainty about fitting the required profile to a lack of knowledge about the company, to the anxiety of discovering if the corporate culture matches the image projected on social media. The anticipation of an email or call from the recruitment team only adds more pressure, until finally receiving the news that will determine our professional future.
As an Employer Brand professional (and a professional in general), I have also been through some recruitment processes and found it interesting to learn the secrets and insights that recruiters have about it. This is why I interviewed some people from our recruitment team at Thoughtworks LATAM, to get their perspective and suggestions about actions they would like candidates to take more often, as well as behaviors that should be avoided. In this blog, I have listed those that seemed most important and that can help you know what to do, and what not to do, during your job search.
What you could do
Research the company's reputation
Take the time to explore the company's social media presence, analyze comments and evaluate the tone used.
Research relevant news about the company, especially if it is an international organization, as you might get more insight. Know its reputation through reliable sources. Platforms such as Glassdoor offer reviews and user opinions about the company.
Take care of your personal brand
Just like brands care about their positioning, it is crucial that you tailor your resume and LinkedIn profile effectively.
Highlight your skills and experiences relevant to the position you are applying for, ensuring that the presentation clearly and attractively reflects your value proposition.
Patience is a virtue
After submitting your application and passing the first selection, it is essential to follow up on the process in a professional manner. Send a thank you email and maintain respectful contact with the recruitment team.
On the other hand, if you don't receive a response or updates, sending an email or message to the recruiter also emphasizes your interest in the position. Additionally, take the opportunity to request further resources, such as videos, blogs or samples of the company's work, which can help you improve your skills and better understand the company's work environment.
What you might stop doing
Applying just for the sake of applying
We all recognize the importance of finding a suitable job at a quality company. However, indiscriminately applying to roles that do not align with your skills can complicate the process. Generally, profiles that do not meet the requirements are discarded, which could affect your future opportunities.
Instead, take the time to create a profile that reflects your skills and experience, and conduct thorough research on the specific requirements of the positions to which you wish to apply. This will allow you to maximize your chances of success and avoid missed opportunities.
Having little (or no) information
Arriving at initial interviews without prior knowledge of the company you are applying to can complicate the interview experience.
A lack of familiarity with the company can convey an impression of disinterest or lack of preparation. Understanding the culture and values of the company are fundamental to success in a position, as they can determine how you integrate and contribute to the team.
Demonstrating that you have researched and understood these aspects will allow you to stand out as a committed and informed person, which could increase your chances of success in the hiring process.
Leaving without asking for feedback
In many companies, the selection process involves going through several stages, with different people, each bringing you closer to a final decision.
Requesting feedback at each stage not only shows your interest but also helps you refine your responses and improve your performance in future conversations.
Keep in mind that each interview is unique. Preparation will allow you to better adapt to the various dynamics and roles you will encounter in the team.
Remember that every process is different and there will always be factors that modify your job search experience. Each business sector has its specific demands, so it is important that you build your own path to job search in the most suitable way for you. As a final piece of advice: I recommend that you always be your authentic self and show your true potential. I wish you great success in all stages of your job search process.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.