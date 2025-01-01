Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Technology Exchange

Thoughtworks Tech Exchange: Bringing tech-led changes into focus Back

Insights hub ( tech, business, culture)
Explore the Technology Radar

Thoughtworks Technology Radar is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects. Each insight we share is represented by a blip. Blips may be new to the latest Radar volume, or they can move rings as our recommendation has changed. Explore the interactive version by quadrant, or download the PDF to read the Radar in full.

Read the report

What we do

Thoughtworks is a pioneering global technology consultancy, integrating the best of strategy, design and software engineering to give ambitious businesses the foundations they need to thrive.


For three decades, we've led the charge in technology innovation. Today, we are leaders in the AI-enabled software and data engineering space. We apply hands-on experience to help our clients better navigate change, harness the power of data and AI to unlock new sources of value, create adaptable technology platforms that align seamlessly with business objectives, and rapidly design, deliver and evolve market-leading products and experiences at scale.

 

Global experience you can trust

10,000
talented Thoughtworkers 
48 offices
 in 19 countries
30+ years
of technology consultancy

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.