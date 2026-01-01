The missing link

The Hon. Victor DominelloCo-Founder, ServiceGen | Professor of Practice, UNSW
The Hon. Victor Dominello is a globally recognised leader in public sector digital transformation. As the world’s first Minister for Customer Service, he led the NSW Government’s digital revolution, most notably as the architect of Service NSW. Under his leadership, NSW moved from fragmented agency silos to a unified, resident-centric model—achieving citizen satisfaction scores of over 90%.
A pioneer in digital trust and identity, Victor currently leads the Trustworthy Digital Society Hub at UNSW and serves as Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board for Services Australia.
He is a Co-Founder of ServiceGen and a Senior Advisor to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where he advises governments worldwide on modernising service delivery through human-centric design.
On the eve of the National General Assembly (NGA) in Canberra, Thoughtworks and TG Public Affairs (TGPA) are hosting a roundtable dinner focused on the strategic shift toward a single digital front door for local councils. Aligned with the NGA theme of Driving impact through collaboration, we will explore a proven model for linking legacy systems into a unified resident experience without the prohibitive cost of a total infrastructure overhaul.
As a pioneer of service reform, The Hon. Victor Dominello will anchor the roundtable discussion by sharing his perspective on shifting the needle for local communities. He will address:
The resident-centric mandate: Moving from a "departmental" view of council to a unified service experience that prioritises residents over bureaucracy. This is the fastest way to lift satisfaction ratings by perfecting simple, high-frequency interactions.
Operational sustainability: How a connected service model helps councils meet shifting resident expectations while managing constrained budgets. By prioritising digital convenience, councils can provide genuine equity of access for all community members—meeting the demand for "anywhere, anytime" service while removing the "distance penalty" for remote and aging populations.
Driving impact through collaboration: The case for shared models that allow councils to deliver results faster without starting from zero. This approach ensures tech leaders can stop solving the same design problems in isolation by utilising shared, toggle-on functionality.
Details:
Date: Monday, 22 June 2026
Time: 5:30 - 9:00pm AEST
Venue: Courgette Restaurant
Address: 54 Marcus Clarke St, Canberra ACT 2601
Strictly by invitation only, to facilitate a candid roundtable exchange. If you have not received an invitation and are interested in attending, please register your interest. All registrations will be reviewed, and you will be advised if a place becomes available.
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that helps public sector organisations modernise essential services and deliver better outcomes for communities.
In Australia we partner with local councils to redesign digital experiences, simplify complex legacy systems and make data and AI safely usable in everyday service delivery. At the National General Assembly we are showcasing CouncilLink – a joint initiative with ServiceGen – which gives residents a simple, mobile “front door” into key council services while reducing duplication and cost for councils.
Beyond CouncilLink, Thoughtworks works with government agencies at all levels on digital strategy, service design, modern cloud platforms and secure integration, so that councils can focus less on technology constraints and more on the needs of the people they serve.
TG Public Affairs is a leading Australian public affairs consultancy with a national presence across Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.
Established in 1998, the firm specialises in ensuring organizational priorities are clearly understood within Australia’s parliaments and bureaucracies. TG Public Affairs has built a distinguished reputation for providing strategic policy advice and designing high-impact advocacy programs. Their work is underpinned by an extensive network across political and senior bureaucratic sectors, helping clients navigate complex regulatory and legislative environments.