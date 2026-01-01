The missing link

The Hon. Victor Dominello Co-Founder, ServiceGen | Professor of Practice, UNSW

The Hon. Victor Dominello is a globally recognised leader in public sector digital transformation. As the world’s first Minister for Customer Service, he led the NSW Government’s digital revolution, most notably as the architect of Service NSW. Under his leadership, NSW moved from fragmented agency silos to a unified, resident-centric model—achieving citizen satisfaction scores of over 90%.

A pioneer in digital trust and identity, Victor currently leads the Trustworthy Digital Society Hub at UNSW and serves as Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board for Services Australia.

He is a Co-Founder of ServiceGen and a Senior Advisor to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where he advises governments worldwide on modernising service delivery through human-centric design.