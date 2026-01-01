A leadership dialogue on council reform

Community trust is built on the "everyday." When residents navigate fragmented systems to pay rates or register pets, it erodes confidence and drains staff productivity. This leadership dialogue addresses the "friction tax" created by siloed council services.

On the eve of the National General Assembly (NGA) in Canberra, and aligned with its theme of Driving impact through collaboration, this session focuses on the strategic shift toward a single digital front door. We will explore a proven model for linking legacy systems into a unified resident experience without the prohibitive cost of a total infrastructure overhaul.

As a pioneer of service reform, The Hon. Victor Dominello will anchor the roundtable discussion by sharing his perspective on shifting the needle for local communities. He will address:



The resident-centric mandate: Moving from a "departmental" view of council to a unified service experience that prioritises residents over bureaucracy. This is the fastest way to lift satisfaction ratings by perfecting simple, high-frequency interactions.

Operational sustainability: How a connected service model helps councils meet rising expectations while managing constrained budgets. By removing the "distance penalty" through digital convenience, councils can provide genuine equity of access for remote and aging populations.

Accelerating reform: The case for shared models that allow councils to deliver results faster without starting from zero. This collaborative approach ensures tech leaders can stop solving the same design problems in isolation by utilising shared, toggle-on functionality.

Details:



Date: Monday, 22 June 2026

Time: 5:30 - 9:00pm AEST

Venue: Courgette Restaurant

Address: 54 Marcus Clarke St, Canberra ACT 2601

Strictly by invitation only, to facilitate a candid roundtable exchange. If you have not received an invitation and are interested in attending, please register your interest.

All registrations will be reviewed, and you will be advised if a place becomes available.