February 2026

Thoughtworks and Databricks
Study Tour

Designed for Digital Native Businesses
Databricks partnership Back

Databricks Inaugural Australian Digital Native Study Tour 2026

Overview

In February 2026, Databricks and Thoughtworks will host an exclusive Data and AI Study Tour in San Francisco, bringing together technology leaders from Australia’s digital-native business community.


Across three days, delegates will connect with global innovators at Databricks’ headquarters, explore the latest advancements shaping data-driven enterprise growth, and gain practical insights to accelerate AI adoption in their own organisations.

 

This invitation-only experience is designed to foster deep connections, strategic insight, and executive-level collaboration across the Digital Native Business (DNB) sector.
Participants will:

  • Exchange ideas and best practices with peers and Databricks global leaders.
  • Explore how world-class data architectures and GenAI capabilities are driving measurable ROI.
  • Develop a clear execution roadmap for the next 12–18 months of their AI and data strategy.



Date & Location
23 – 25 February 2026 | San Francisco, USA

 

Register Your Interest

Places are strictly limited. Join senior leaders redefining how data and AI create competitive advantage.

 

Agenda Snapshot

The sessions will be hosted by the Databricks & Thoughtworks executive teams with the inclusion of key product owners to provide key insights into roadmap, innovations and big bets.

 

February 23, 2026

Day 1 — Monday, 23 February

  • Delegate arrivals & welcome reception

  • Networking and introductory session

February 24, 2026

Day 2 — Tuesday, 24 February

  • Databricks HQ Executive Briefing Center

  • Global insights on AI innovation and data modernisation

  • Evening dinner and networking

February 25, 2026

Day 3 — Wednesday, 25 February

  • Sessions with OpenAI / Anthropic / ecosystem partners

  • Closing roundtable and next-step planning

The business value Thoughtworks and Databricks deliver together is clear. By moving beyond technical improvements to also enhance organizational alignment between IT and the business, we enable our clients to achieve a new level of collaboration that fosters transformation and long-term competitive advantage.
Gene Reznik
Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines, Thoughtworks

Key Takeaways

Accelerate your AI advantage

 

Understand how leading digital-native enterprises are embedding AI into products and operations to deliver measurable business outcomes, from customer acquisition to cost optimisation.

Shape your Data & AI Roadmap

 

Gain direct visibility into the Databricks innovation pipeline and co-create an actionable plan aligned to your organisation’s strategic priorities and ROI targets.

 

Build lasting executive connections

 

Join a growing community of C-suite leaders who are driving the next wave of data modernisation and AI adoption across the Australian digital native landscape.

Meet your hosts

Clients who have trusted Databricks and Thoughtworks

