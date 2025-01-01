Databricks Inaugural Australian Digital Native Study Tour 2026
Overview
In February 2026, Databricks and Thoughtworks will host an exclusive Data and AI Study Tour in San Francisco, bringing together technology leaders from Australia’s digital-native business community.
Across three days, delegates will connect with global innovators at Databricks’ headquarters, explore the latest advancements shaping data-driven enterprise growth, and gain practical insights to accelerate AI adoption in their own organisations.
This invitation-only experience is designed to foster deep connections, strategic insight, and executive-level collaboration across the Digital Native Business (DNB) sector.
Participants will:
- Exchange ideas and best practices with peers and Databricks global leaders.
- Explore how world-class data architectures and GenAI capabilities are driving measurable ROI.
- Develop a clear execution roadmap for the next 12–18 months of their AI and data strategy.
Date & Location
23 – 25 February 2026 | San Francisco, USA
Register Your Interest
Places are strictly limited. Join senior leaders redefining how data and AI create competitive advantage.
Agenda Snapshot
The sessions will be hosted by the Databricks & Thoughtworks executive teams with the inclusion of key product owners to provide key insights into roadmap, innovations and big bets.
Delegate arrivals & welcome reception
Networking and introductory session
Databricks HQ Executive Briefing Center
Global insights on AI innovation and data modernisation
Evening dinner and networking
Sessions with OpenAI / Anthropic / ecosystem partners
Closing roundtable and next-step planning
The business value Thoughtworks and Databricks deliver together is clear. By moving beyond technical improvements to also enhance organizational alignment between IT and the business, we enable our clients to achieve a new level of collaboration that fosters transformation and long-term competitive advantage.
Key Takeaways
Accelerate your AI advantage
Understand how leading digital-native enterprises are embedding AI into products and operations to deliver measurable business outcomes, from customer acquisition to cost optimisation.
Shape your Data & AI Roadmap
Gain direct visibility into the Databricks innovation pipeline and co-create an actionable plan aligned to your organisation’s strategic priorities and ROI targets.
Build lasting executive connections
Join a growing community of C-suite leaders who are driving the next wave of data modernisation and AI adoption across the Australian digital native landscape.