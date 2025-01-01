Overview

In February 2026, Databricks and Thoughtworks will host an exclusive Data and AI Study Tour in San Francisco, bringing together technology leaders from Australia’s digital-native business community.



Across three days, delegates will connect with global innovators at Databricks’ headquarters, explore the latest advancements shaping data-driven enterprise growth, and gain practical insights to accelerate AI adoption in their own organisations.

This invitation-only experience is designed to foster deep connections, strategic insight, and executive-level collaboration across the Digital Native Business (DNB) sector.

Participants will:

Exchange ideas and best practices with peers and Databricks global leaders.

Explore how world-class data architectures and GenAI capabilities are driving measurable ROI.

Develop a clear execution roadmap for the next 12–18 months of their AI and data strategy.





Date & Location

23 – 25 February 2026 | San Francisco, USA

Register Your Interest

Places are strictly limited. Join senior leaders redefining how data and AI create competitive advantage.