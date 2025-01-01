Acknowledgement of Country
Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land.
The First Nations Delivery Centre is an Indigenous-led initiative at Thoughtworks Australia to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to build a career in tech. It's a fully-remote team to allow people to stay on or near Country with resources for technologists at any stage in their career to navigate the tech industry with suitable cultural and community support.
Our approach
Creating more tech careers for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who currently represent less than 1%* of the tech industry.
*Based on data from the 2016 Census
Developing, strengthening and supporting education and employment pathways for First Nations technologists.
Working alongside communities and institutions in both metropolitan and regional Australia.
Growing our local fully-remote delivery centre, at least 50% staffed by First Nations technologists.
Growing from our Reconciliation Action Plan
Hear from some of our First Nations Thoughtworkers
-
Diversity, equity and inclusionA day in the life of 2 graduates by Daniel Gibson a proud Dharawal manLearn more
-
Diversity, equity and inclusionInclusivity & Social Justice featuring Jacob Olsen a proud Quandamooka and Githabul manLearn more
-
Diversity, equity and inclusionTackling Indigenous disadvantage through internshipsLearn more
Who we've worked with
Coles
The first pilot project for the newly established First Nations Delivery Centre where we partnered with Coles to develop a new customer profile management portal on the Coles app. Customers now have the ability to view and edit their profile. The new Coles app was successfully launched in time for their busiest trading period.
Tauondi Aboriginal College
The First Nations Delivery Centre team worked with Tauondi Aboriginal College to help uncover data-led stories of how the college is making a positive impact on students’ lives. The Thoughtworks team investigated possible applications of their data to ensure useful insights could be captured. In doing so, the team helped to accelerate the transformation for the college, to better their chances of securing funding to keep the college running.
Thoughtworks helped transform our vision for the Coles app into a reality by facilitating the development and rollout of a new customer profile management portal