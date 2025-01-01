Introduction

Building a new application is just the start of a multi-year journey to not only keep it running smoothly, but also ensure it keeps up with technology developments and customer demands.

As internal resources come under strain and tech debt rises, more organizations are exploring managed services to reduce the burden of software upkeep.



In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks experts explain how these partnerships can be structured to elevate the business from a reactive approach to maintenance and support, to one where applications are consistently refreshed and enhanced, contributing to resilience and reducing total cost of ownership.