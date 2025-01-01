iv. Positive, not intrusive, customer experience

Convergent commerce presents a dilemma for retailers in that it makes customer data more valuable than ever, but gathering or applying that data in the wrong way can shatter the experience organizations need it to create. Missteps can be avoided through transparency and ensuring customers are conscious of a connection between the data they provide and the value they receive in return. Rather than seeing data security and privacy as risks, retailers should view these as opportunities to build the kind of trust with customers that contributes to retention and repeat business.

