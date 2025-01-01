ii. Future commerce requires a data-driven foundation

The pressure to support, and seamlessly blend, a multitude of customer touchpoints means many retailers will have no choice but to reassess their technology architecture, to make sure it equips the enterprise with the necessary flexibility and resilience. By pursuing both systems and organizational integration, and increasing access to and the ability to act on data, businesses can create the foundation of information and insights needed to deliver on customer demands – and to change direction where necessary. Careful change management and forging the right partnerships will minimize any growing pains associated with this process.