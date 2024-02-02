Vectors aligned: Speed and tech at the core of our process

Grupo Globo’s data intelligence strategy began in 2019. This marked an important milestone: the beginning of the partnership between Globo and Google for cloud storage services.

Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to participate in another phase of this journey, with a project to migrate the data consumption of one of Globo’s products, Globoplay, from a legacy system to Google Cloud Platform, with a strategic and critical deadline of nine months.

With this initiative, Globo hoped to make their business more efficient, reduce costs, optimize processes and integrate teams. In addition to the focus on savings, the economic results expected were also linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) financial commitment.

Meanwhile, the team at Thoughtworks looked at efficiency, strategy and technical quality as the macro measures of success, given the critical timeline to complete the migration and the impact of this project on the overall product strategy. The vectors were once again aligned, which paved the way for an extraordinary impact, but not without a challenge.







Tech quality at the core

One of the biggest challenges faced at the beginning of the project was the identification of all of the pipelines that were built and active in the legacy system. Before starting the planning stage, it was crucial to create a general migration strategy, including:



