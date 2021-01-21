Halodoc | Thoughtworks

Halodoc is a leading healthtech startup in Indonesia. Established in 2016, the startup connects nearly tens of million of users with more than 22,000 general practitioners and 1,200+ pharmacies through a single mobile app on both Android and IOS platforms.





Users are able to book consultation services with medical professionals over chat or video. Medication is then delivered typically within 45 minutes via Gojek drivers — a game-changer especially for Indonesians living in rural communities.





With Halodoc looking to strengthen its position as a leading healthcare provider in Indonesia, it partnered with Thoughtworks in September 2019. The goal of the partnership was to create a system that would facilitate the onboarding of an increasing number of insurance providers and their millions of members in a way that is time-effective, scalable, and stable.





Thoughtworks delivered the first phase of the project four months after the partnership began, building a solution that not only met the need for easy onboarding of insurance providers, but also enabled better management of policy holder information. With the new system, new insurance providers could be onboarded in a matter of days, allowing Halodoc to focus on more critical tasks while also improving the company’s strategic partnerships with the insurance partners.