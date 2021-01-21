Halodoc | Thoughtworks

Halodoc is a leading healthtech startup in Indonesia. Established in 2016, the startup connects nearly tens of million of users with more than 22,000 general practitioners and 1,200+ pharmacies through a single mobile app on both Android and IOS platforms.
Users are able to book consultation services with medical professionals over chat or video. Medication is then delivered typically within 45 minutes via Gojek drivers — a game-changer especially for Indonesians living in rural communities.
With Halodoc looking to strengthen its position as a leading healthcare provider in Indonesia, it partnered with Thoughtworks in September 2019. The goal of the partnership was to create a system that would facilitate the onboarding of an increasing number of insurance providers and their millions of members in a way that is time-effective, scalable, and stable.
Thoughtworks delivered the first phase of the project four months after the partnership began, building a solution that not only met the need for easy onboarding of insurance providers, but also enabled better management of policy holder information. With the new system, new insurance providers could be onboarded in a matter of days, allowing Halodoc to focus on more critical tasks while also improving the company’s strategic partnerships with the insurance partners.
A second delivery took place in June 2020, which allowed Halodoc to efficiently evaluate benefit conditions and limits based on various policies and plans. This helps policy holders understand and better utilize their benefit coverage under their individual policies.
Phase three was delivered at the end of September 2020, improving the efficiency and cost effectiveness of insurance claim processing, while reducing errors.
At Halodoc, we believe that improved speed, efficiency, and the overall experience for our users is what will give us a competitive edge in the Indonesian healthcare market. We’re glad that the partnership with Thoughtworks has borne fruit in exactly those areas.