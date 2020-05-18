Which locations have the potential to be top sellers? How and where to cut costs? Where is the competition gaining ground? What are the best regions to promote marketing actions? Geofusion offers Geographic Business Intelligence solutions that can help answer questions like these. With over 20 years of experience, this company is a reference in Geomarketing in Brazil.





Their current product, OnMaps combines market information and client data to provide spatial analysis that is extremely valuable to support business strategies. Largely used in the Retail sector, OnMaps started sparking interest in organizations from different market segments. In order to expand to new verticals and to respond better to the changes in the market, which increasingly require dynamic, effective and innovative solutions, Geofusion identified the need to create new products. And they asked Thoughtworks to help.





The first step was understanding that the verticalizing strategy involved several dimensions: product strategy, product marketing, sales channels, price models, service models, user experience, and the software itself. To include all of these dimensions in the process, it was imperative to create innovative teams capable of working in a digital product innovation perspective. To achieve this, we adopted lean enterprise concepts, encouraging teams to learn and experiment with problems, ideate on new products and evolve them incrementally.