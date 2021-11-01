Solution:

AvidXchange began partnering with Thoughtworks in 2019. Utilizing our Digital Platform Strategy blueprint, we worked together to evolve and accelerate a number of programs, including: a unified invoicing system; an agile transformation office; enabling continuous delivery by implementing core product practices; instituting leading tools and practices to increase developer effectiveness; establishing a delivery infrastructure; restructuring their engineering practices and architectures to host a microservices approach in order to create a strong, functional delivery infrastructure; and bringing alignment to their technology and product roadmaps.

Benefits:

The efforts have increased the capability, speed and efficiency of AvidXchange’s production ability and technology operations. With the creation of a unified invoice management service, in 2020 average domain releases increased by 250% versus the prior year and reduced solution architecture work cycle times by 65%.