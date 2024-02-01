Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
aussieBum

How persistence, technology and partnerships grew a global brand

Who we work with Back

 

Embracing change - Becoming a global, multi-million dollar brand. 

 

aussieBum is an iconic Australian men's swimwear, underwear and lifestyle clothing brand. From humble beginnings in 2001, the company now manufactures over 1 million underwear and swimwear garments per year, along with fresh lifestyle apparel lines. Sold globally, each and every aussieBum garment is still designed by Sean Ashby in Sydney, Australia.

Sean, the owner of aussieBum, founded the ‘company of one’ in 2001 during the dot-com boom period. In many respects, aussieBum was ahead of the curve with e-commerce during that time (self pioneers), trying new ideas, failing and trying again. “I am truly passionate about the brand and want to make sure everything comes together at the right junctions,” says Sean. Over several years aussieBum has grown into the hugely successful multinational brand it is today, with a primary sales channel of B2C.

With increased popularity comes increased complexity 


As a large online retailer with rising popularity and growth, aussieBum is no stranger to the persistent challenges of rapidly changing technology and fluctuating technical infrastructure requirements. In addition, being an Australian-based business trading worldwide with global production, distribution and supply chain processes, there is a significant increase in the complexity of managing technical operations.

 

Key challenges the company faced include:

 

  • Efficiently maintaining and managing high traffic across the e-commerce platform

     

  • Averting downtime and disruption to customers and internal operations

     

  • Data security, threat identification and prevention

     

  • Managing high volumes of website traffic to provide the best experience

     

  • Changing dynamics during the pandemic

    • Managing a remote global workforce securely and efficiently

    • Scaling requirements based on unpredictable volume fluctuations in sales

       

  • Evolving technology and business growth

    • Technical knowledge and workforce capabilities needed to run new technologies and systems

    • Scalability of the technical team to manage costs vs business growth


Partnered Approach for Scalable Solutions and AWS Expertise

 

The team at aussieBum partnered with Thoughtworks for a myriad of ongoing transformation and operational support through Managed Services, in addition to implementing solutions for specific larger, more complex projects.

Sean explains, “We are a multimillion-dollar successful company - but do you think we could manage the very basic things? No! You guys can do it with your eyes closed. There have been a number of challenging times where we’ve had to bring ourselves up to speed, and it’s important that the companies you partner with speak the same language. Thoughtworks have shown great value in the depth in solutions they provide and the ability to get in and get the job done. When it comes to communication, Thoughtworks is always responsive, and everyone we’ve dealt with have been very savvy business people.“


As part of the Managed Services arrangement, Thoughtworks oversees and maintains several managed workloads for aussieBum, including:

 

  • e-commerce website (production environment); Including high-volume site with traffic up to 1000 sessions/minute during peak periods 

  • Wholesale e-commerce website (production environment)

  • A support instance

  • An order queueing instance

  • A processing system

  • An internal workload for staff used for stock maintenance and order processing

  • Marketplace


Outcomes


"When you partner with someone like Thoughtworks, the conversations are remarkable and lead to revelations on moving the company forward," said Sean.

By partnering with Thoughtworks and leveraging Managed Services, aussieBum transformed its technical operations, resulting in multiple successful outcomes:  

 

  • Efficient ongoing management and maintenance of e-commerce website and operations

    • Peace of mind knowing website operations are reliability managed with the highest level of commitment around security and uptime

    • Confidence in having the most rigorous security certificates enabled and customer data regularly monitored and secure

    • Around the clock support to cover global peak sales times (24/7/365 coverage)

    • Scalable technical cloud solutions to provide dynamic response to website traffic requirements - improving accessibility, AWS service cost management and customer experience

  • Managing the change in dynamics during the pandemic

    • Guidance implementing solutions to enable secure, ‘plug and play’ setups and changes to access requirements to empower a productive remote workforce

    • Access to Thoughtworks' team with the technical skills to manage the implementation of solutions that give aussieBum the ability to scale back and then up again when demand changes

  • Evolving technology and business growth

    • Modernization and continuous improvement to grow and scale the business

    • Cost saving - review of AWS services to reduce unnecessary costs

    • Thoughtworks' team of cloud experts increased the knowledge base and technical capabilities of the aussieBum team instantly, without the need to hire

    • Access to expert cloud operations knowledge 24/7 resulted in managing robust systems that can scale when required across AU and US instances, with applications interacting and running securely at peak performance


Sean says, “Someone on our own IT team may not have the depth of knowledge to be able to solve all of the problems, or provide the 24/7 coverage. Having someone, like Thoughtworks, who understands the situation and is capable of being a problem solver rather than just a ‘mediator’, that’s a game changer. It is really valuable to us and our business having that coverage and support.”


Partnering with Thoughtworks for Managed Services has been a vital element in scaling, containerisation, optimisation, best practice, and positively reducing the cost of AWS services. Entrusting Thoughtworks' qualified AWS Architects proficient in deep AWS knowledge to take care of IT and cloud operations made it possible for aussieBum to focus on what they do best - offering great swimwear and service to their global customer base.

The solid working relationship between aussieBum and Thoughtworks continues to strengthen and is a testament to the kind of customer service Thoughtworks prides itself on.

The biggest standout for me has been the way Thoughtworks develops relationships in a way that is transparent and in tune with the real world, in real time and aware of what's going on around. I can see that Thoughtworks is not about cutting costs or revenue, it's about the human factor for you and this allows you to connect very well.
Sean Ashby
Founder & Managing Director

Let's talk about your next project

Connect with us