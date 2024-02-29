Surprisingly, the tech sector is responsible for around the same volume of carbon emissions as the aviation industry. Cloud computing relies on large data centers and data transmission networks, making it one of the leading sources of energy and carbon emissions in tech. Aiven, alongside Thoughtworks, is driving a vision to tackle this issue head-on.

Aiven: All-in-one data platform in the cloud

Aiven is a global open-source data platform company, helping organizations drive more value from their data. As a trusted foundation to power innovation, Aiven’s all-inclusive cloud data platform combines the tools to stream, manage and analyze data simply, securely, and rapidly. Aiven is trusted by customers globally to create applications with confidence.

A strategic commitment to climate

Aiven is committed to mapping and minimizing its own environmental footprint – and wants to go much further. As stated in Aiven’s climate strategy, it wants to make the carbon emissions of cloud assets visible and better understood and help its clients to reduce them.

The first steps on this journey include collecting baseline data for its CO2 emissions, and tracking its share of renewable energy use so it can set targets and minimize environmental impact. But Aiven recognizes this is only half the solution.

Aiven also wants to assist its customers and other organizations to reach their environmental sustainability goals by helping them to understand the environmental impact of their use of Aiven services, and highlighting how they can reduce their environmental footprint by, for example, optimizing energy sources by cloud vendor/region and reducing overconsumption.