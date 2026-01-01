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AWS Summit | Dubai | September 30 2026

AI that works for software built
to grow up, not grow old.

AWS Summits Back

Most organizations don’t struggle to imagine what AI can do.
They struggle to make it work on what they already have.

 

Legacy platforms, fragmented architectures and years of accumulated technical debt slow everything down from innovation to cost efficiency.

 

AI isn’t the hard part.

Transforming the systems it depends on is.

 

At AWS Summit Dubai, Thoughtworks will show how organizations are using AWS Transform (ATX) and AI/works™ to modernize core systems, reduce cost of change and unlock AI, at speed and at scale.

 

Stop by our booth B-14 to see how agentic-enabled modernization is reshaping how software is rebuilt, not just extended.

 

We helped define agile. We helped define microservices.

We’re doing it again for the transformation era. 

AI that works. Because transformation can’t wait.

 

Agentic AI specialization

Turn cloud potential into AI that works


As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help you move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems on AWS.

 

Our teams apply proven frameworks and delivery practices to accelerate modernization, reduce risk and turn AWS capabilities into measurable business impact.

Meet our leaders

Headshot of Kaushik Sarkar

Kaushik Sarkar

Regional Managing Director Europe Middle East and India

See bio
Headshot of Alagu Perumall

Alagu Perumall

Partner Sales Director EMEI

See bio
Headshot of Kriti Mehta

Kriti Mehta

Program Director, Strategic Initiatives & Market Expansion - Middle East

See bio
Headshot of Joel Spence

Joel Spence

Market Director

See bio

Unlock the power of your cloud transformation with our AWS partnership

Learn more