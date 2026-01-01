Be the first to explore the newest edition of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar in one of two special preview webinars.

The sessions will feature Thoughtworks technologists that helped put the Radar together. They'll provide a unique insight into what they think is important and interesting on this volume.

Explore the state of AI-assisted and agentic coding in 2026.

Find out what new techniques and technologies are defining software development.

Learn what we believe the industry needs to begin trialling and where it should exercise caution.

The webinars are designed to be interactive. You’ll have the opportunity to ask us questions directly and better understand how we see the future of software.

The sessions are free to attend. There are two options — choose the one that works best for you.