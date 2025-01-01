Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Michael Fait

Global Head of Technology for Software-Defined Vehicles

As the global head of tech for SDV, I help clients unlock the power of software as they navigate this transition. I started to work with Thoughtworks in 2011. Over the years I delivered projects in various domains and industries. Since 2018 I have focused on the development of in-vehicle software. My goal is to bring Thoughtworks' expertise in software excellence and continuous delivery into the world of autonomous vehicles.

 

I live near Hamburg with my family.

 

 

 

 